Imran claims to ‘fix’ country if Trump bans Pakistani visas

SAHIWAL: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan on Sunday said he hopes that US administration under President Donald Trump bans visas for Pakistanis, saying that they will ‘fix’ the country if that indeed happens.

Addressing a rally in Sahiwal, Imran Khan said that the innocent people of the United States elected Donald Trump as their president.

“Since he’s been elected, we have been listening that probably the US won’t give visas to Pakistanis anymore. I pray that happens. Then We will fix our own country”, he added.

‘Will accept SC decision in Panama Leaks case’

He said that they will accept Supreme Court’s decision in Panama Leaks case. However, he added that the alleged corruption of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif will not be accepted.

Imran Khan said that country’s biggest problem is the corruption of politicians, adding that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police was free from political pressure.

He said that instead of finding new gas reserves in the country, the government was importing gas from Qatar.

‘I feel bad about Nawaz’s children’

Imran Khan said that he was feeling bad about the children of Nawaz Sharif as the corruption was done by him but his children were being held accountable.

“Nawaz Sharif has been tremendously unfair to his children. He stole money himself and now his children were facing the court. I feel bad about them”, he added.

He said that the next prime minister would think twice before getting involved in corruption after the uneasy state of current prime minister.

PTI chairman said that the country’s fate would be decided in Panama Leaks case.

Imran Khan also criticized the government development projects, saying that the government was bent on purchasing expensive LNG from Qatar.

“Qatari prince sending letter to Supreme Court is Sharif’s business partner”, he alleged.

0



0





