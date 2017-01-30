Afridi backs Sarfraz as captain for all formats

Related Stories Azhar likely to be removed as ODI captain, Sarfraz favourite to take over

KARACHI: Former Pakistan captain, Shahid Afridi has also thrown his support behind Sarfraz Ahmed as the best choice for captain across all three formats of the game.

Afridi was speaking to the media at the inauguration of the renovated building of the Department of Mass Communication, University of Karachi on Monday.

The all-rounder termed wicket-keeper batsman Sarfraz Ahmed as the best choice for captain for Tests, ODIs and T20s, echoing the thoughts of former cricket greats.

Read: Cricket greats term Sarfraz best choice

During his news conference, Afridi said he was completely fit and would be enjoying league cricket from now onwards.

