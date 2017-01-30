Print Story
X

Afridi backs Sarfraz as captain for all formats

GNGEO NEWS

Sports
Afridi backs Sarfraz as captain for all formats

Related Stories

KARACHI: Former Pakistan captain, Shahid Afridi has also thrown his support behind Sarfraz Ahmed as the best choice for captain across all three formats of the game.

Afridi was speaking to the media at the inauguration of the renovated building of the Department of Mass Communication, University of Karachi on Monday.

The all-rounder termed wicket-keeper batsman Sarfraz Ahmed as the best choice for captain for Tests, ODIs and T20s, echoing the thoughts of former cricket greats.

Read: Cricket greats term Sarfraz best choice

During his news conference, Afridi said he was completely fit and would be enjoying league cricket from now onwards.

Afridi backs Sarfraz as captain for all formats was posted in sports of Geo TV - https://www.geo.tv on January 30, 2017 and was last updated on January 30, 2017. This news story is related to Shahid Afridi, Sarfraz Ahmed, Cricket, Pakistan Cricket News, Cricket News Pakistan, Pakistan Sport News, Geo News, Geo News Sport, Shahid Afridi, Sarfraz Ahmed, . Permanent link to the news story "Afridi backs Sarfraz as captain for all formats" is https://www.geo.tv/latest/129282-Afridi-backs-Sarfraz-as-captain-for-all-formats.

GEO TV NETWORK