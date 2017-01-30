Sharif family’s money trail lies in Dar’s statement: Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan on Monday said that Sharif family’s original money trail is in Ishaq Dar’s confession statement.

The PTI Chief was addressing media after the hearing of the ongoing Panama Leaks case in Supreme Court.

“Just to save himself (Nawaz Sharif) even made his father Mian Nawaz Sharif a money launderer,” said Imran Khan.

Ishaq Dar was allowed release by Chairman NAB, said the PTI chief, adding that the NAB being a ‘controlled’ institution will not catch culprits.

Imran alleged that when Ishaq Dar became an approver he confessed that Nawaz Sharif is involved in money laundering.

Nawaz Sharif had said that he has all the documents but at that time he didn’t know he will have to face court, he said.

Meanwhile, Counsel for PM’s sons Hussain and Hassan Nawaz, Salman Akram Raja said that Hussain Nawaz is the sole beneficial for London flats and Nawaz Sharif has nothing to do with them.

“The deceased Mian Sharif is also being put under trial,” he said, adding that it was the responsibility of the complainant to provide evidence.

Meanwhile, Spokesman for the Prime Minister Musadiq Malik said that the complete money trail of the London flats has been submitted.

In today’s hearing, the counsel for Maryam Nawaz, Captain (retd) Safdar and Ishaq Dar presented his arguments before the five member larger-bench headed by Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa.

Ishaq Dar’s counsel Shahid Hamid informed the apex court that references seeking to disqualify his client before the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had been dismissed during an intra-court appeal.

According to the details presented before the court, Ishaq Dar had submitted a request to be pardoned before the NAB on 20th April 2000, which was approved by the Chairman NAB on the very next day.

On the 24th of April the NAB investigating officer had requested to record Dar’s statements which were duly recorded the following day before a magistrate.

Shahid Hamid informed the bench that the time to appeal against the court’s earlier ruling had expired, to which Justice Asif Khosa remarked that after Hamid has completed his arguments the bench will ask the Prosecutor General in this regard.

Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan remarked that after becoming approver in the case an order to disqualify Ishaq Dar could not be given.

0



0





