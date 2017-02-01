Pakistan blind cricket team beat India by 7 wickets

NEW DELHI: Pakistan’s visually impaired cricketers have continued their unbeaten run in T20 blind world cup by brushing India aside by seven wickets in New Delhi.

India, after electing to bat first, scored 204 runs for the loss of five wickets in the allocated 20 overs with Prakash scoring 90 runs of 56 deliveries. Prakash was well supported by Venkateswara Rao who smashed 53.

For Pakistan, Mohammad Akram took a wicket giving away 32 runs, while four Indian batsmen were trapped run out due to Pakistan’s great display of fielding.

Pakistan didn’t get the start it wanted as Mohammad Akram was sent back to the pavilion in the second over of the innings with only five runs on the board.

But, early loss of previous game’s centurion didn’t halt Pakistan’s chase as Zafar Iqbal and Nisar Ali orchestrated Pakistan’s fight back by taking the score tally to 72 runs in first six overs.

Nisar Ali fell five runs short of his half century, while his successor Anees Javed also fell cheaply with only four runs to his credit.

But, these two quick wickets couldn’t stop Zafar Iqbal from chasing the target, with Israr in aggressive mood at other end, and helped Pakistan reach the required figure in 16th over.

Zafar Iqbal scored an unbeaten knock of 88 while Israr smashed quick 21 off mere 10 delivers, as Pakistan won the match by seven wickets with 27 balls to spare.

Pakistan’s High Commissioner to India, Abdul Basit was also present at the stadium to cheer the team.

This was Pakistan’s third consecutive win in the tournament, the team will play Sri Lanka in the next match on Thursday.

0



0





