Two new PSL teams draw investors' interest at London roadshow, says PCB

Naqvi says PCB is determined to transform PSL into a major international brand

December 09, 2025

Former Pakistani pacer Wasim Akram (left), PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, batter Sahibzada Farhan, pacer Haris Rauf, batter Babar Azam, and others sit together during PSL roadshow at Lord's Cricket Ground in London on Sunday, December 7, 2025. — Instagram/@thepsl

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday said that investors expressed interest in acquiring ownership rights of two Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchises during a roadshow at Lord's Cricket Ground in London.

The roadshow helped the marquee league attract "unprecedented attention" at the iconic venue, widely regarded as the home of cricket, said PCB in a statement, adding a large number of investors attended and expressed interest in the two PSL franchises up for sale.

"PSL 11 has taken flight to new heights, capturing unprecedented attention in the home of cricket," the PCB said in a statement.

"For the first time in history, a highly successful PSL roadshow was organised at the historic Lord's Cricket Ground.

"A large number of investors attended the London roadshow and expressed keen interest in purchasing two new teams."

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi described the investors’ “strong” interest as a milestone that wasn’t only a positive development for the league but also an honour for the country.

"The strong interest in acquiring two PSL 11 teams is extremely positive and encouraging," said Naqvi.

The PSL, which began in 2016 with five franchises, is set for further expansion with the addition of two new teams in the upcoming 11th edition, set to be played next year.

With the upcoming additions, the PSL will undergo its first major restructuring in seven years, bringing the total number of franchises to eight.

