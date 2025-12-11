First phase of ICC T20 World Cup 2026 ticket sale begins

Indian team celebrate after winning the T20I World Cup 2024.— Reuters/File

The International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Thursday that it has launched ticket sales for the Men’s T20I World Cup 2026, with more than two million tickets available in the first phase.

In a statement, the ICC said it set at as low as INR100 in India and LKR1,000 in Sri Lanka, the two hosting countries of the 20-team tournament.

The details regarding the second phase of the T20 World Cup 2026 ticket sale will be announced in due course.

"The low and affordable pricing for Phase I has been done to give cricket fans a fair and equitable opportunity to purchase tickets in the landmark 10th edition of the tournament," the ICC said in a statement.

ICC CEO Sanjog Gupta termed the first phase of ticket sales an "important milestone" in their strategy of delivering the most accessible and global cricket event ever staged.

"Phase I of ticket sales is an important milestone in our journey towards delivering the most accessible and global ICC event ever staged," Gupta was quoted as saying by ICC.

It added: “Our vision for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 is clear: every fan, regardless of background, geography or financial means, should have the chance to access an in-stadia experience of world-class marquee cricket."

"With tickets starting from just INR100 and LKR1000, we are putting affordability at the centre of our strategy. This is about opening the gates wide and inviting millions to be part of a global celebration of cricket, not as spectators from afar, but as active participants in the energy, emotion and magic that only a stadium can offer."

For the unversed, the 10th edition of the men's T20 World Cup will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka from February 7 to March 8 next year.

The mega event will feature 20 teams, divided into four groups of five, with the top two from each group advancing into the Super Eight stage, which will then feature two pools of four sides each.

The tournament will get underway with Pakistan taking on Netherlands on the opening day, which will also see hosts and defending champions India taking on the United States of America (USA) in Mumbai.

The group stage will conclude on February 20 with the fixture between Australia and Oman in Kandy. The Super Eight stage will then run from February 21 to March 1, followed by the two semi-finals on March 4 and 5, respectively.

Meanwhile, the blockbuster final will be played on March 8 in either Ahmedabad or Colombo, depending on Pakistan's qualification, as the 2009 champions will play all of their matches in Sri Lanka.