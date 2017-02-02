Girl found in Quetta says she was kidnapped for suicide attack

QUETTA: The Frontier Corps personnel found a 10-year-old girl from Qambrani Road in Quetta. She told them her kidnappers wanted to use her for a suicide attack.



According to the police, the girl told them and the FC personnel she was kidnapped from Jacobabad, Sindh. She added the kidnappers told her to press the button of the explosive device at a site with a large number of police personnel. The girl also told the police the kidnappers told her they would give money and a house to her parents in return.



She added the kidnappers left her and fled after they spotted an FC checkpoint in the area.



After getting the girl's statement, security forces began searching for the kidnappers, but no arrest has been made so far.

