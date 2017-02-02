India’s irresponsible attitude continues at LoC: DG ISPR

Related Stories India violates ceasefire at LoC again, resorts to unprovoked firing

RAWALPINDI: Indian forces once again resorted to unprovoked firing across the Line of Control (LoC) on Thursday, demonstrating immense irresponsibility towards regional peace.

In a tweet, Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor said: “Indian irresponsible attitude continues. Unprovoked firing at LoC in Khanjar sector. Silenced through effective response by troops.”

Indian irresponsible attitude continues. Unprovoked firing at LOC in Khanjar Sec today. Silenced through effective response by our troops. — Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) February 2, 2017

In a recent news conference, DG ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor speaking on Pakistan-Indian relations said: “India is our neighbour and we do not want war with anyone because war is not the solution to problems.”

Major General Ghafoor added that Pakistan wanted to resolve all outstanding issues through dialogue but the desire for peace should not be considered a weakness.

The DG ISPR further said in the last three years 945 ceasefire violations have taken place at the Line of Control (LoC). "In the last four months alone 314 violations have taken place in which 46 Pakistanis have been martyred while in retaliation 40 Indian soldiers have been killed."

