Several missing as ferry capsizes in Ravi near Nankana

NANKANA SAHIB: Several people were missing after a ferry capsized in River Ravi near Nankana Sahib on Friday, with rescue operation still ongoing, officials and rescue workers said.

The boat sailed at 12pm today from Nankana's tehsil Said Wala to Okara, with more than 70 people aboard. It capsized shortly after leaving Said Wala, prompting district administration and rescue teams to reach the spot.

"The ferry was overloaded with passengers," Deputy Commissioner Saira Umar said, adding that majority of people swam to the bank on their own, while rescue teams saved eight others, who were shifted to hospital.

She said the rescue operation will continue until the recovery of all the people.

An eye witness told Geo News that there were over 70 people and nearly 20 motorbikes aboard the ferry.

Locals complained that construction of a bridge from Said Wala to Okara was initiated some seven years ago, but it was left incomplete.

We do not have any other way to go out of area, other than crossing the river via boats, they said.

Hundreds of people travel through ferries daily for doing errands or to meet relatives.

0



0





