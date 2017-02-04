Print Story
WDWeb Desk

Quetta receives snowfall, rain in other cities

Snow swept Quetta city early Saturday morning bringing a cold spell with it.

According to the Met Department, a rain bearing weather system has entered Pakistan and all provinces are likely to be affected by it.

In Karachi, rainfall was witnessed in some parts of the city in the wee hours of Saturday. The Met department has not forecast any more rain in the coastal city.

Over the weekend,  thunderstorms with snowfall on the hills, is expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, FATA, Upper Punjab, Islamabad and Kashmir. Meanwhile scattered thunderstorms are expected in parts of Balochistan. Fog is likely to persist in plain areas of Punjab and Upper Sindh.

