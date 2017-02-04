Quetta Gladiators dreaming big again this PSL

KARACHI: They started as under-dogs in the last season, many didn’t have any high hopes from them before the tournament commenced, but Quetta Gladiators – led by Sarfaraz Ahmed – turned the tables as soon the tournament started and surprised everyone with their performance in the inaugural edition of Pakistan Super League by ending up the tournament as runner-ups.

The performance by Quetta Gladiators also provided people of a comparatively under-privileged and terror hit city something to cheer about and the team received support from the locals as well.

Nadeem Omar, the owner of the franchise is once again ready for the show and is confident of lifting the trophy this time, despite the fact that Quetta will be without some of its top picks from last season.

“We suffered some hiccups as some players who were with us in the previous season aren’t available this season and some dropped out due to various reason,” said Nadeem Omar while talking to geo.tv

“But the best thing about us is that our core team is still intact and I am very confident that this time we’ll lift the PSL trophy in Lahore,” he said.

Omar, who’s a well-known Cricket enthusiast and entrepreneur, said that all the five PSL teams are very strong this time and no one can say which two teams will be playing the final.

“It is about performing on the given day, if you are able to perform on the match day, then you’ll be on the top. I am confident that the Gladiators will be able to deliver what everyone is expecting from them,” he said.

Omar agreed that Quetta wasn’t considered a contender ahead of the last season, but insisted that he never thought that he was starting the tournament as underdogs. Nevertheless, Nadeem said that this time no one will do the mistake of taking the Gladiators lightly.

“Quetta Gladiators was not taken seriously by many last time, but we went against all odds. Now every team will take us seriously,”

He further insisted that he is not very supportive of the idea of having showbiz celebrities around when team is playing Cricket, as to him the only thing matter is the performance on the ground.

“Celebrities are okay for off the field activities, but people would support them for your performance, not for what celebrities you have with you in the box. Even then, we have the biggest celebrity of Cricketing world – Viv Richards – with us,” he said.

“It is all about strategy and we have best strategists, all teams are competitive and I am hoping for exciting cricket in the tournament,” Omar said.

The Quetta owner also backed the idea of naming Sarfaraz Ahmed – the captain of Quetta Gladiators – as captain of Pakistan Cricket team, saying that the wicket-keeper batsman is the born leader.

“Sarfaraz led very well. It was also greatness of all the top players like KP and Sangakkara that they agreed to be led by Sarfaraz. I always believe that he (Sarfaraz) is also a born leader,” he said.

