Renowned Urdu author Bano Qudsia passes away

LAHORE: Renowned Urdu novelist and playwright Bano Qudsia passed away on Saturday at the age of 88.

The renowned author wrote various novels in Urdu and Punjabi, including the famed Raja Gidh and Haasil Ghaat. She also wrote for hit television and stage plays.

Qudsia shot to fame in the literary circles for her famous novels including Amar Bail and Mom Ki Galyian.

Bano Qudsia was born on November 28, 1928. She had migrated with her family to Pakistan after partition. She was the widow of famed Urdu author Ashfaq Ahmed.

Also see: Geo Pakistan pays tribute to Bano Qudsia

0



0





