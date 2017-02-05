Pakistan observes one-minute silence to show solidarity with Kashmiris on Kashmir Day

Pakistan is observing Kashmir Day today (February 5) to show solidarity with the Kashmiris in their struggle for freedom.

A one-minute silence was observed nationwide at 10 AM in tribute to the Kashmiri people on Kashmir Solidarity Day. Conferences, rallies, and protests are also scheduled for the special day.

People will also be forming chains by holding hands at locations that connect Kashmir and Pakistan, such as Azadpatan and Kohala and Mangla bridges.

ISPR's tribute

In its press release issued on Saturday, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) released 'Sangbaaz' – a song underscoring the Kashmir Day and struggles of the people – and said that “atrocities in Held Kashmir [Indian-occupied Kashmir] must stop. Kashmiris must be given their right of self determination,” in accordance with the United Nations Security Council resolutions.

5 Feb...Solidarity with Kashmiris. Atrocities in Held Kashmir must stop. Kashmiris be given their right of self determination=UN Resolutions pic.twitter.com/b3VTJI89o4 — Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) February 4, 2017

Revealing the song a day before February 5, ISPR paid tribute to the public’s collective hope. Moreover, DG ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor tweeted that the Pakistan Army reiterates its full support to the people of the occupied valley.

On February 5, the nation pays homage to Kashmiris who have lost their lives in their struggle for freedom against the Indian forces.

PM Sharif’s message

In his message for Kashmir Day on Saturday, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif said that the Kashmir dispute is one of the oldest conflicts present in United Nations Security Council, adding that Pakistan strongly condemns the Indian state's aggression and atrocities on Kashmiri people.

He also said that the Indian army is involved in blatant human rights abuse against the Kashmiri people, noting that as many as 12,000 people are illegally detained and senior Hurriyat leaders are either arrested or detained.

Pakistan stands with the right of self-determination for Kashmiri people, PM added, and mentioned that the nation will continue with this principal stance. He reiterated that the region cannot progress until the Kashmir dispute is resolved.

Commemorating Kashmir

With regards to events, Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA) and Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan have collaboratively set up a program comprising dances on February 5, to be held in PNCA auditorium.

