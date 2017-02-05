Quetta Gladiators coach Moin Khan confident of winning PSL 2017

Related Stories Quetta Gladiators dreaming big again this PSL

KARACHI: With the aim of lifting the PSL 2017 trophy, the finalists of previous edition, team Quetta Gladiators has left for the United Arab Emirates to participate in Pakistan Super League.

Captain Sarfraz Ahmed, players Asad Shafiq, Anwar Ali along with other players and management members left Karachi for Dubai on Friday afternoon. Ahmad Shehzad and Mohammad Nawaz had earlier reached Dubai while foreign players Kevin Pietersen and Tymal Mills are already in Dubai.

Coach Moin Khan, ahead of the departure, said that he's hopeful of a better show by the team this time and showed confidence that Quetta will lift the trophy in season two.

"I'm very excited ahead of season two, we have a good combination of players, unfortunately we couldn't win the final last year but this time I am confident of winning the tournament," Moin said ahead of the team's departure from Karachi.

After reaching Dubai, team Quetta will undergo their first training session in Dubai on Monday. The runnerup of previous season will kick off their PSL campaign with their game against Lahore Qalandars on February 10.

