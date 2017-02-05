Print Story
X

Quetta Gladiators coach Moin Khan confident of winning PSL 2017

Faizan Lakhani

Sports

Related Stories

KARACHI: With the aim of lifting the PSL 2017 trophy, the finalists of previous edition, team Quetta Gladiators has left for the United Arab Emirates to participate in Pakistan Super League.

Captain Sarfraz Ahmed, players Asad Shafiq, Anwar Ali along with other players and management members left Karachi for Dubai on Friday afternoon. Ahmad Shehzad and Mohammad Nawaz had earlier reached Dubai while foreign players Kevin Pietersen and Tymal Mills are already in Dubai.

Coach Moin Khan, ahead of the departure, said that he's hopeful of a better show by the team this time and showed confidence that Quetta will lift the trophy in season two.

"I'm very excited ahead of season two, we have a good combination of players, unfortunately we couldn't win the final last year but this time I am confident of winning the tournament," Moin said ahead of the team's departure from Karachi.

After reaching Dubai, team Quetta will undergo their first training session in Dubai on Monday. The runnerup of previous season will kick off their PSL campaign with their game against Lahore Qalandars on February 10.

Quetta Gladiators coach Moin Khan confident of winning PSL 2017 was posted in sports of Geo TV - https://www.geo.tv on February 05, 2017 and was last updated on February 05, 2017. This news story is related to Cricket, Dubai, Geo News, Latest Sport News, Moin Khan, Psl 2017, Quetta Gladiators, Sport, Sport News. Permanent link to the news story "Quetta Gladiators coach Moin Khan confident of winning PSL 2017" is https://www.geo.tv/latest/130019-Quetta-Gladiators-coach-Moin-Khan-confident-of-winning-PSL-2017.

GEO TV NETWORK