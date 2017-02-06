Print Story
Official killed in firing inside Afghan consulate in Karachi

KARACHI: At least one person was killed when a security guard opened fire on Monday in the lobby of the Consulate General of Afghanistan located in the Clifton area of the city.

According to police, the deceased has been identified as Zaki Addu, a third secretary at the consulate.

DIG South, Azad Khan said the guard, Hayat Ullah, who opened fire was also an Afghan national and used a sub-machine gun. DIG South added that the guard had been arrested and the consulate had been cleared. 

Azad Khan further said the firing was either a result of personal enmity or a spur of the moment incident. 

Following the firing, roads around the consulate were closed for traffic. The police and Rangers personnel cordoned off the area when the fire shots were heard.

 

Note: An earlier version of this story identified the shooter as Rahatullah. The error is regretted. 

 

 

