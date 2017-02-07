No place for Saleem Shahzad in PSP: Mustafa Kamal

Related Stories Saleem Shahzad arrested at Karachi airport

PESHAWAR: Pak Sarzameeen Party chairman Mustafa Kamal said that former Muttahida Qaumi Movement politician Saleem Shahzad who had returned to Karachi ending his self-imposed exile on Monday had no place in his party cadre.

Speaking to journalists in Peshawar on Tuesday, Kamal said that Saleem Shahzad had not returned to join PSP. “There are some people who have no place in our party. I do not like taking names but since Saleem Shahzad’s name has propped up time and again, I am left with no option but to come out clear about him.”

He said that for the last 22 years Karachi had been gripped under a wave of terror spread by Indian spy agency RAW. “Investigation from the Scotland Yard also endorses this,” he said.

He added that the fight in Karachi had reached its next level but despite political differences they will only engage in debate and not violence.

Elaborating his trip to Peshawar he said he was here to select presidents for seven divisions of the party in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.



Saleem Shahzad, a member of the now defunct singular Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), has been arrested at Karachi airport on arrival, AIG Karachi Mushtaq Mahar informed.

Taken into custody by SSP Malir Rao Anwar, Shahzad was shifted to Gadap Police station.

According to sources, there are multiple cases registered in various police stations in Karachi against Saleem Shahazad. The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) issued an arrest warrant for Shahzad in December 2015 and then again in January 2016. However, upon being taken into custody, Shahzad was not handcuffed but was taken away in an Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC).

