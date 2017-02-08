Sarfraz’s energetic captaincy key to Quetta Gladiators’ success: Viv Richards

DUBAI: Quetta Gladiators’ mentor and batting legend Sir Vivian Richards believes Sarfraz Ahmed’s captaincy has been vital to the team’s success and will play a key role in this PSL as well.

In an exclusive interview to Geo.TV, the cricket great said he was looking forward to the upcoming edition of PSL and expressed hope the team will be able to go all the way this time, buoyed by their young captain.

“I like Sarfraz as a captain. He is very innovative and energetic and brings fresh energy to the team. I believe that will be vital for us.

“Just look how successful he has been for the Pakistan team. We will play even better this time,” he said.

When asked about how he likes being with the team as their mentor, Sir Richards said it is the comradeship in the Gladiators house which attracted him to the team in the first place.

“The team bonding is just great. We are all like a family,” he said.

Sir Richards added that the team had worked on last year’s shortcomings and was looking to bag the title this time.

“We came very close to winning the championship last year. But we lost to a very good team. This time we could win, Insha’Allah!” he added with a chuckle.

Quetta Gladiators will play their first match of PSL 2017 against Lahore Qalandars on Friday, February 10.

