Sarfaraz Ahmed reveals Quetta Gladiator’s ‘trump card’ in PSL

DUBAI: Quetta Gladiator Skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed on Wednesday said that English fast bowler Tymal Mills will be his team`s trump card against rival teams in the Pakistan Super League.

Speaking exclusively with Geo News after the launch of the new kit of his team, Ahmed said that “in the current scenario I believe Mills is the fastest t20 bowler and I believe that he will prove himself to be our Trump card.”

He refrained from naming any one particular team, when asked which team he considers would be tough to contest against this season, by saying that: “There is no one particular team, every team in this season has a strong squad. I think all are good teams who are going to put their best efforts to gain the title.”

The right-hand batsman added that he is honored to receive compliments from Sir Vivian Richard on his captaincy, “I would say that it is the confidence given by team management which is why I am feeling good on the ground and hence have constructive discussions with the players,” he said, “we are trying to take everyone on board because only then we get desired results.”

He further said that his team would try to rectify the mistakes committed in the last season`s final. “We will give our utmost this time as well, in the previous season we delivered a very good performance but unfortunately could not win the title, this year we will make sure not to repeat any mistake.”

0



0





