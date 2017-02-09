NDMA provides rescue helicopters for Chitral

Related Stories 14 families in Skardu village relocate as glacier glides towards population

CHITRAL: The National Disaster Management Authority has provided helicopters for rescue and relief work in Chitral.

The helicopters, requested for by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, will deliver food, blankets, and medicines to the affected areas.

Land routes to Chitral valleys Golian, Gorian, Astore, and Yarkholast are inaccessible due to recent snowfall.

