Pakistan determined to get foreign investment: PM

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s economy is making rapid development, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif said on Thursday as he addressed a ceremony of Chief Executive Officers (CEO).

The Prime Minister said that when he took office the country was facing an energy crisis but the government is working on long-term development projects to tackle the issue.

He said that the government was determined to get foreign investment in Pakistan and that the country was an attractive market for European and American goods. “Separate economic zones will be formed for foreign investment,” the PM elaborated.

He speculated that by the year 2025 Pakistan will be among 20 big economies of Pakistan.

He said that trade deficit in Pakistan had been reduced to 4.3 percent from 8.2 percent.

The Prime Minister added that poverty in the country had reduced and the middle class had risen.

