Lahore High Court orders release of Gullu Butt

LAHORE: A two-member bench of Lahore High Court ordered on Thursday the release of Gullu Butt, who was caught vandalising vehicles during the Model Town issue in 2014.

His lawyer said Butt has completed his prison term.

The court has removed the cases charged on him under sections of the terrorism law.

Butt was charged with vandalising vehicles and property during the violence in Model Town in 2014.

However, Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) reacted to the decision of Butt's release, saying the Sharif brother should welcome him with garlands. The spokesperson of PAT told the media the culprits of Model Town violence were getting a good news every day.

