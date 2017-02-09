Jirga orders man to pay Rs1.3mn or give daughters in ‘compensation’

JACOBABAD: A local Jirga in district Jacobabad of Sindh on Wednesday ordered a local resident Muhammad Hashim Khoso to either pay Rs1.3 million within three months or give his two innocent daughters in ‘compensation.’

Muhammad Hashim Khoso's brother Muhammad Rafiq Khoso was charged in Karo Kari Case recently. Rafiq has denied charges against him and also claimed that local landlord was doing injustice to them.

The Jirga decided that yesterday that Muhammad Hashim must pay Rs1.3 million within three months or be ready to give his daughters in ‘compensation.’

Hashim’s daughters are only two and eight years old and have no idea what Jirga or Karo Kari is.

The father of the innocent girls is very poor and cannot pay the heavy sum. He has demanded the concerned authorities to take notice and save his girls.

