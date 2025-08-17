Journalist Khawar Hussain found dead in car with gunshot wound to head

Late journalist Khawar Hussain. — [email protected]/File

SANGHAR: Khawar Hussain, a young journalist associated with a private news channel, was found dead in his car on Saturday with a gunshot wound to his head, the police said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sanghar, Abid Baloch, told reporters that, as per preliminary reports, the journalist’s body was discovered in a vehicle parked outside a restaurant on Hyderabad Road.

He added that Hussain, originally from Sanghar and based in Karachi, had shot himself, though he did not share what this inference was based on.

Baloch later, however, said there was no conclusive evidence that the journalist had taken his own life.

He added it was too early to say if it was a case of suicide and noted that the exact cause of death would only be known after the post-mortem report.

The SSP had initially described the incident as a suicide.

Hussain was slumped in the driver’s seat, with a pistol still in his hand and a suspected self-inflicted head wound, according to first responders.



Rescue workers arrived quickly, while police sealed off the area and launched an investigation.

The journalist had been stationed in Karachi for nearly ten years, working with different media organisations during his career.

The tragic incident drew a quick notice from Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, who asked the provincial police chief to submit a report at the earliest.

Shah directed the Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ghulam Nabi Memon to assign the case to the best investigators and leave no stone unturned in the investigation.

He also offered condolences to Hussain’s family, prayed for their strength, and instructed the administration to extend them support.