Analysts, politicians react to Kulbhushan Jadhav’s death sentence

KARACHI: Pakistan on Monday awarded the death sentence to Indian RAW agent Kulbhushan Jadhav for carrying out espionage and sabotage activities in Balochistan and Karachi.

According to an ISPR press release, Jadhav was tried through the Field General Court Martial (FGCM) under Pakistan Army Act (PAA) and awarded the death sentence. Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has confirmed the death sentence awarded by FGCM.

Geo News spoke with analysts and politicians regarding the development.

Hamid Mir

Senior Anchor Hamid Mir said that Pakistan did not raise objections over the sentence of a non-state actor, Ajmal Qasab, for his alleged involvement in the Mumbai attack, in the same spirit, India principally should not interfere in the Pakistan`s decision on state-sponsored espionage.

“The Pakistani government should prepare a white paper for the international community to inform them of the Indian role in a number of terror cases in Pakistan from 1947.

“India have given death sentence to Maqbool Butt, Afzal Guru – the Kashmiri freedom fighters- without proving any case of terror against them as suggested by activist, Arundhati Roy,” he said. “Pakistan doesn’t have to be defensive or apologetic on this case.”

Mir said that in the late 90s RAW was found to be behind the Shaukat Khanum Lahore blast, however, unfortunately, there was no follow up behind it.”

Talat Masood

General (Rtd) Talat Masood said that Pakistan should be ready for a strong Indian reaction on international forums. “I don’t think they will observe silence. They will certainly react. There will be diplomatic aspects of this case. We should be ready for it.”

Rehman Malik

Former Interior Minister Rehman Malik said that under the Pakistani constitution, the punishment for espionage is death, hence as a sovereign state Pakistan should pursue its course of action under its laws without taking any pressure.

"Pakistan is a sovereign state and has a law which states that the punishment for those spying or those facilitating spies is the death sentence."

Rehman Malik appreciated the decision to award the death sentence to Jadhav. "If we do not punish spies then several such agents will surface who conduct activities and martyr thousands of Pakistanis."

Sirajul Haq

Jamat-e-Islami chief Sirajul Haq said that his party stands with the decision which proved that India and RAW is involved in subversive activities in Pakistan.

"Kulbhushan is not just a person it is the name of an organisation. He has admitted to the crime and there are more facilitators here."

The JI chief further said: "If our institutions have taken this decision after completing investigation then I believe the entire nation is behind it."

“We should have taken this case to every diplomatic avenue, had it been any Pakistani national, involved in espionage India would have taken that person to every diplomatic office.”

Asad Umer

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Umar said that the Yadav`s case must be raised by the state of Pakistan on every available diplomatic forum. He termed the decision, “a big development which is important for national security.”

Asad Umer said there was no doubt that India is fueling terrorism and giving support to those conducting terrorist activity in Pakistan.

“A senior officer comes to supervise terrorism in Pakistan and after that gives a confessional statement, details and documents. Then this was a test for Pakistan to stand against those killing innocent civilians. The entire nation will support this decision."

بھارت کے را ایجنٹ کلبھوشن یادیو کو سزائے موت سنادی گئی

