SAHIWAL: Two convicted terrorists were executed in the Sahiwal prison early Tuesday morning, IG Prisons Punjab said.

Both the convicts had been awarded the death sentence by military courts, the official added.

Last month, three hardcore terrorists, found involved in committing heinous offences relating to terrorism including attacks on Armed Forces and Law Enforcement Agencies, were executed in the same prison. The convicts had been tried by the military courts.

