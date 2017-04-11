Investigation of Jufelhurst School’s demolition handed over to CTD

Related Stories Brave citizens stop Jufelhurst School’s complete demolition

KARACHI: Inspector General of Police Sindh AD Khawaja handed over the investigation of the demolished historical Jufelhurst School on Tuesday.

According to a notification issued, the case registered in the jurisdiction of Soldier Bazar has been transferred with the approval of the IG Sindh.

The case for investigation has been transferred to SP Operation-1 CTD Munir Shaikh.

According to the notification, Additional IG CTD will supervise the investigation and ensure that it is carried out with transparency in order to catch the culprits involved.

The notification further said that if any involvement of police officers is found then the report comprising all the details will be forwarded to the IG Sindh.

The Jufelhurst School was established in 1931 by Sybil D’Abero who had also built her 500-yard residence within the school boundary. According to reports, the building was also declared a heritage site by the Sindh Culture Department.

The demolition of the historical school drew public outrage besides causing damage to the school building and leaving students stranded.

Case registered

In view of saving their own skin police have stated in the FIR registered against the suspects that the department foiled the attempt of encroachers to take illegal possession of the heritage building, further adding that the suspects while fleeing from the spot on the personnel`s arrival issued threats.

The case has been filed by a Superintendent of Culture and Tourism Department against Muhammad Abid Basheer, Zeeshan Altaf and Adnan Ali.

In the FIR it is stated that the suspects reached the heritage building early morning along with armed men to encroach the building.

“The suspects demolished an outer gate to enter the premises. However on immediate action by the school administration and the local police, they were forced to flee,” it said.

The FIR said that the suspects can be identified by the school administrators.

