RAWALPINDI: United States Ambassador to Pakistan David Hale has acknowledged Pakistan Army's contributions towards peace and stability in the region.
The US ambassador on Tuesday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, according to the Inter Services Public Relations said in a statement.
The two figures discussed matters of regional security and mutual interest at the meeting, it read.
Ambassador Hale also expressed his appreciation for ongoing Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad for elimination of terrorism from Pakistan, the statement added.
US acknowledges Pak Army's contributions towards regional peace, stability was posted in pakistan of Geo TV - https://www.geo.tv
on April 12, 2017 and was last updated on April 12, 2017. This news story is related to Us, Acknowledges, Pak Army, Contributions, Regional Peace, Stability, Chief Of Army Staff (coas) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Us Ambassador David Hale. Permanent link to the news story "US acknowledges Pak Army's contributions towards regional peace, stability" is https://www.geo.tv/latest/137720-US-acknowledges-Pak-Armys-contributions-towards-regional-peace-stability
.