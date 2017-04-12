US acknowledges Pak Army's contributions towards regional peace, stability

RAWALPINDI: United States Ambassador to Pakistan David Hale has acknowledged Pakistan Army's contributions towards peace and stability in the region.

The US ambassador on Tuesday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, according to the Inter Services Public Relations said in a statement.

The two figures discussed matters of regional security and mutual interest at the meeting, it read.

Ambassador Hale also expressed his appreciation for ongoing Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad for elimination of terrorism from Pakistan, the statement added.

