PM, COAS discuss Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad

Related Stories COAS Gen Bajwa and PM meet to discuss national, border security

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday met the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa to discuss the country's security situation.

The professional engagements and preparedness of the armed forces were discussed during the meeting that took place at the PM House.

General Bajwa apprised the PM of the progress made in the ongoing operation Radd-ul-Fasaad over which the premier expressed his satisfaction.

A detailed discussion on the country's border security was also part of the discussion that took place during the meeting.

The PM appreciated the role of the armed forces of Pakistan for their matchless sacrifices towards the national goal of achieving peace in the country.

Pakistan launched a nationwide military operation 'Radd-ul-Fasaad' on February 22, 2017 that includes broad-spectrum security and counter-terrorism operations in Punjab.

According to the Director-General of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) wing of the Pakistan Army, the operation aims to include the elimination of the residual and latent threat of terrorism, consolidating gains of operations made so far, and ensuring the security of Pakistan’s borders.

The Pakistan Air Force, Pakistan Navy, Civil Armed Forces as well as other security and law enforcement agencies continue to actively participate and support the efforts of the Pakistan Army to eliminate terrorist elements from the country.

0



0





