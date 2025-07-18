 
Senate chairman acquitted in all multi-billion TDAP corruption cases

Gilani, others were booked in over two dozen cases for alleged involvement in approval of freight subsidies

Zammar Jokhio
July 18, 2025

Senate Chairman and senior PPP leader Yusuf Raza Gilani chairs a Senate session in this image released on June 7, 2024. — Facebook/Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani/File
KARACHI: An anti-corruption court on Friday acquitted Senate Chairman Yousuf Raza Gilani in all cases pertaining to a multibillion-rupee Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) scandal.

The hearing was held at the Federal Anti-Corruption Court in Karachi, where Gilani, who served as the country's prime minister between 2008 and 2012, appeared in person.

Gilani, along with former TDAP chairman Tariq Iqbal Puri, former director general Abdul Karim Daudpota and others, had been booked in over two dozen cases for alleged involvement in approval and disbursement of freight subsidies worth billions of rupees to various firms through fake claims in violation of the prescribed procedure for the scheme.

In 2018, formal charges were framed against Gilani, Daudpota, Farooq Awan Puri, Mohammad Zubair, and approximately 20 others.

However, after hearing arguments from both sides, the special federal anti-corruption court acquitted Gilani in the last 14 pending TDAP cases on Friday.

The former prime minister had already been acquitted in 12 of those cases previously.

