Two suspected robbers killed in Karachi 'encounter,' seven suspects held

KARACHI: Two suspected robbers were killed in an alleged encounter with police, while a suspected target killer was arrested in Karachi late Wednesday, Geo News has learnt.

Police said they conducted a raid near New Sabzi Mandi area, after being informed of suspects' presence in the locality. The suspects opened fire as they spotted the law enforcers.

However, two men were killed in the ensuing exchange of gunfire.

Officials said the deceased had been involved in muggings in New Sabzi Mandi and adjacent areas.

Meanwhile, the law enforcers apprehended a suspected target killer in Joharabad. The suspect, Kamran, son of Jumma Khan, was said to be affiliated with Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London.

Officials said the suspected hitman was involved in two murders in Karachi's Orangi Town.

Police also rounded up six suspected criminals in Napier and Orangi Town areas, officials said.

On the other hand, a girl was burnt to death in Model Colony. The victim's aunt told police that two men sprinkled petrol on her niece and fled away.

Investigating officials, however, expressed suspicions over statement by the girl's aunt.

They said that they were investigating the matter from different angles.

0



0





