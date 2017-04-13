'Missing' MQM workers have fled abroad, Sindh police tells SHC

KARACHI: A senior officer of the Sindh police has claimed that workers of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement, which the party claims have mysteriously disappeared, are not 'missing' but have fled abroad.

During hearing of the case of ‘missing’ MQM workers at the Sindh High Court on Thursday, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Investigation-East Zulfiqar Meher claimed that the workers in question had fled to India and other countries to evade arrest.

Among the 'missing' MQM workers are Ayub Shah, Haroon Ahmed, Sohail Ghauri and Zahid.

"Syed Ameer Ahmed Nizami and Irshad fled in fear of getting arrested," the SSP told the court.

In response, Justice Shafi Siddiqui observed that those who had 'fled' had criminal records.

"They must have presented [concrete] reasons in order to be granted refuge [in those countries]," Justice Shafi Siddique remarked.

SSP Meher responded by claiming the "MQM workers already have an Indian network" at their disposal.

"[These workers] do not need to submit any special application as a result," he said.

The court inquired if airports or immigration officials would have the records of these workers leaving the country and demanded that the Interior Ministry, Inspector-General Sindh and Director-General Sindh Rangers submit complete records on the ‘missing’ workers within two weeks.

