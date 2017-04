Related Stories Six injured in traffic accidents in Karachi

KARACHI: Inspector General Police (IGP) Sindh AD Khawaja said on Friday that traffic was the biggest problem plaguing the metropolis.

AD Khawaja told reporters that DIG Traffic was appointed without his consultation. “I am IGP Sindh not a clerk.”

According to the IGP the main issue is that of authority, adding for the first time appointments in the Sindh Police had been made on the basis of merit.

