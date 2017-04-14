Print Story
X

COAS, Afghan ambassador discuss bilateral relations

GNGEO NEWS

Pakistan
COAS, Afghan ambassador discuss bilateral relations

Related Stories

RAWALPINDI: Afghanistan’s Ambassador to Pakistan Omar Zakhilwal met Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the GHQ on Friday, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a press release.

The COAS and ambassador discussed issues of mutual interest including security situation and measures to improve bilateral relations.

According to an ISPR press release from April 7, COAS Gen Bajwa said every Afghan was as dear to him as every Pakistani.

“Every Afghan is dear to me as every Pakistani, I am as hurt for every Afghan who is a victim of terrorism as much as I am for every Pakistani” to Afghan media members who visited ISPR.

COAS, Afghan ambassador discuss bilateral relations was posted in pakistan of Geo TV - https://www.geo.tv on April 14, 2017 and was last updated on April 14, 2017. This news story is related to . Permanent link to the news story "COAS, Afghan ambassador discuss bilateral relations" is https://www.geo.tv/latest/138079-COAS-Afghan-ambassador-discuss-bilateral-relations.

GEO TV NETWORK