Fulfil the promises made to Sindh, PPP reacts to PM's Jacobabad speech

KARACHI: Responding to the Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s speech during his Jacobabad visit, Provincial Minister for Transport and Mass Transit Nasir Hussain Shah said that the premier should also start taking action on his promises he made in his earlier visits to Sindh.

Speaking to Geo News, Shah said that the Prime Minister promised that the federal government will bear the partial cost of Karachi Operation – a promise it did not fulfil.

“When people were martyred in Sindh in a recent suicide attack; neither the Prime Minister nor Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan bothered to visit the province,” he said.

“We welcome their visit in the province at least from today he has started considering himself the prime minister of entire country – not of one province.”

Debunking the allegations of Khawaja Saad Rafique - who raised questions over the transparency of the Nooriabad power project – he claimed that through a transparent open bidding a company got the 49 percent shares of the project.

“It is a blatant lie. I demand them to openly name the person from Sindh who they say owns the project,” he said. “The gas production from Nooriabad will be given to the K-Electric to overcome power shortage in Karachi.”

Shah alleged that more than Rs32 billion have been given to the PML-N legislators, however, from last six years the lawmakers from the province haven’t received a penny.

“Punjab and Lahore are also ours – but discriminatory attitudes from the federal government hurts us”.

Addressing a rally on Friday, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif while criticising the performance of Sindh government said that it failed to meet the expectations of people. He said that the province of Sindh does not even have clean drinking water, adding that highest number of hepatitis cases in Pakistan were in Jacobabad.

PM Nawaz said that when he had established peace in villages of Sindh in 1991 and he has always restored peace in the country whenever in power.

He added that due to the efforts of his government, Karachi has become relatively peaceful now and the people will reject those who just raise hollow slogans and do nothing for the progress and development of masses and the country.

The Prime Minister expressed dismay that no development work has been started in the province, particularly in Jacobabad district.

He questioned the provincial government why the people of the district were deprived of the basic needs of life. He said the facilities that have been provided in Punjab should also be available to the people of Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

