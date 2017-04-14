Malala strongly criticizes Mashal’s killing in video message

Nobel Peace laureate Malala Yousafzai while criticising the brutal killing of Mashal Khan, said that we have forgotten the message of Islam which is peace and tolerance.

In a video message, Malala said, “We have forgotten our values. We’re not representing our religion.”

She said that no one was bringing bad name to our country, it is we who are doing it.

Malala said that she talked to Mashal Khan’s father who gave her a message of peace and tolerance.

She requested all the state institutions to stand for peace and tolerance and give justice to the family of Mashal Khan.

Mashal Khan was lynched by an enraged mob over blasphemy allegations at campus premises on Thursday.

Police have registered two separate cases against 20 suspects and arrested eight suspects over the incident.

Mardan District Police Officer Dr Mian Saeed told Geo News earlier today the cases were registered under clauses 427, 297, 302 and 148 of the Pakistan Penal Code and section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act.

