Terror suspect arrested in Lahore identified as missing MBBS student Noreen

LAHORE: The female terror suspect arrested following a police encounter in Lahore on Friday night has been identified as MBBS student Noreen Leghari, who had gone missing from Hyderabad a couple of months ago.

Noreen’s brother, Afzal Leghari, confirmed to Geo News on Sunday that the girl in police custody was his sister Noreen, an MBBS second year student at Liaquat Medical University, Jamshoro, who had gone missing from Hyderabad on February 10.

Police, security and intelligence agencies had conducted a joint combing operation in Lahore's Factory Area near Punjab Housing Society, wherein they were fired upon by terrorists. The ensuing exchange of fire had killed a terrorist, while a woman along with two other terror suspects was arrested.

Noreen had left home to go to university on February 10 and had been missing since, until law enforcement personnel informed his father on a phone call about her arrest, Afzal said.

Noreen's father, Jabbar Leghari, had lodged a missing complaint with Hussainabad police in Hyderabad after her disappearance.



An ISPR handout photo shows explosives recovered from the house where terrorists were staying

The terrorists arrested during Lahore operation had planned a major attack in the city on Easter, the Inter-Services Public Relations said in a statement early Saturday. Four soldiers, including two officers, were also wounded in the exchange of gunfire that lasted an hour.

Officials had also recovered suicide vests and explosives from the scene.

Hyderabad police, while investigating Noreen's disappearance, had expressed suspicions that she may have joined a banned outfit. She had reportedly travelled to Lahore via bus.

Officials also recovered Noreen's college card and a photocopy of her father's CNIC from the house where terrorists were staying.

Both her father and brother had denied claims about Noreen earlier.

Another terrorist who was killed during the encounter was identified as Ali Tariq, a resident of Baidian Road, Lahore.

A case has been lodged against the three arrested terrorists at Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) police station in the city. The suspects have been booked for charges of terrorism, murder and attempted murder.

