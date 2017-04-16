Rangers withdrawn from deployments in Sindh following expiry of special powers

KARACHI: Pakistan Rangers personnel deployed in all areas including sensitive points across Sindh were summoned back to the headquarters following the expiry of their special policing powers in the province on April 14.

Patrolling, snap checking, and raids conducted by the paramilitary force were discontinued on Friday. However, Rangers continue to provide security to the governor, chief minister, judges, airports, and sensitive installations.

Read more: Rangers' special powers end in Karachi

Presiding over a Sindh cabinet meeting at Bilawal House Karachi on Saturday, Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari discussed the extension of powers of Sindh Rangers among other matters.

Official sources disclosed that a summary to grant an extension of powers to the paramilitary force was sent to the Chief Minister (CM) Sindh Murad Ali Shah by the Home Department Sindh on April 5; however, the approval remains pending to date.

Under the National Action Plan and the Anti-Terrorism Act, the federal cabinet granted special powers to the Rangers to lead a targeted joint operation with the police against criminals involved in targeted killings, kidnappings for ransom, extortion, and terrorism in Karachi. The operation was launched in September 2013 in Karachi.

CM Sindh, on January 19, signed a summary for a 90-day extension of powers of the paramilitary force in Karachi.

Read more: Sindh delays extending Rangers powers until cabinet debates matter

Earlier on January 15, the Rangers’ special policing powers expired and the extension was delayed until the January 18. The paramilitary force was granted an extension of the special powers in November last year for 90 days.

The provincial government, in 2016, tried to restrict the Rangers’ powers in Karachi. The move was overruled by the centre.

Extensions requests since 2013, when the paramilitary force was first granted special powers, were approved at the eleventh hour. However, the duration that the Rangers have remained without powers has varied over the years.

0



0





