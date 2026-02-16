Karachi likely to receive rain tomorrow: PMD

Motorcyclists can be seen on the roads of Karachi after the city received rain. Photo—Geo.tv/ File

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Monday said that Karachi is likely to witness thunderstorms with light to moderate rain tomorrow as a westerly wave is expected to approach western parts of the country.

Highlighting the possibility of strong winds, the Met Office said that there is a possibility of an increase in temperature in Karachi on Saturday and Sunday, with the temperature remaining at 34 degrees Celsius or more.

Furthermore, it said that the weather during the holy month of Ramadan will remain moderate with mercury hovering around 30°C.

Speaking to Geo News programme "Geo Pakistan" PMD Deputy Director Anjum Nazir Zaighum said that showers are expected in the city around 2pm to 3pm on tomorrow.

Showers are also expected in Dadu, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Jamshoro, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Khairpur and Karachi Division today (evening/night) and on Tuesday (tomorrow).

Earlier, the PMD said that a shallow westerly weather system is likely to bring rain, gusty, and dust-raining winds to parts of Sindh.

Forecasting rain, gusty winds and thunderstorms in several parts of the country, it added that possible hailstorms could hit northern Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Dera Ismail Khan, and Punjab's Dera Ghazi Khan during the forecast period.

According to the Met Office, light to moderate rain with strong winds and thunderstorms is expected across much of Balochistan, including Quetta, Ziarat, Chaman, Pishin, Qilla Abdullah, Qilla Saifullah, Chaghi, Nokkundi, Dalbandin, Noshki, Harnai, Zhob, Kalat, Mastung, Barkhan, Sibi, Loralai, Khuzdar, Kech, Turbat, Panjgur, Gwadar, Awaran, Kharan, Pasni, Ormara and Lasbela from the evening and night of February 16 through February 17, with occasional breaks.

Isolated light rain or drizzle along with strong winds may also occur in parts of southern Punjab, including Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan, Bhakkar, Layyah and Bahawalpur and surrounding areas on February 17.