Joint operation against TTP chief Fazlullah possible, says Afghan ambassador

Afghanistan’s ambassador to Pakistan Dr Omar Zakhilwal has said a joint operation against Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) leader Mullah Fazlullah could be possible in near future.

In an interview to a Pakistani channel, Ambassador Omar Zakhilwal expressed hope that the relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan would improve, despite the current tensions.

On Pakistan’s concerns that the Afghan soil was being used by terrorists to orchestrate attacks in the country, the Afghan envoy pointed out that it was on Pakistan’s demands that Afghan authorities had killed Qari Yasin and some other notorious terrorists wanted by Pakistani authorities.

Dispelling allegations of India’s involvement in Afghanistan’s policy towards Pakistan, the ambassador said Afghanistan will not allow India to use its soil against Pakistan. Afghanistan is a sovereign state and charts its policies on foreign affairs, national security and economy based purely on national interest, he said.

Regarding the current tensions at the Pak-Afghan border, Ambassador Zakhilwal said tensions were not in the interest of either of the two countries and that he hoped the bilateral ties would improve in the near future.

