Protesters attack media team, police in Sukkur

Pakistan

SUKKUR: People protesting against the kidnapping and murder of a 12-year old child attacked a media team covering the protest on Monday.

The enraged protestors injured three men including a journalist and a cameraman after they threw stones at the media team and police officials outside the press club.

Slogans against media outlets were chanted after the riot broke out, Geo News reported. 

The injured persons, including a Geo News cameraman Nasir Jafri, were shifted to Civil Hospital for first aid, police said.

 

