Sharapova reveals she failed to find love because men ‘find her too intimidating’

Tennis glamour girl Maria Sharapova is probably the most eligible bachelorette out there, so it may be surprising for some to know of her difficulties in finding ‘Mr Perfect’.

The former world No. 1 recently revealed she has failed in her quest to find love because men “find her too intimidating”.

Sharapova, who turns 30 tomorrow (happy birthday in advance, Maria!), told the Daily Mail that she went on a “dating spree” during her drugs ban but still couldn’t find ‘The One’.

“I have enjoyed going out with different people from different cultures in different professions. From that perspective, I'm all over the map,” she said.

Asked what kind of man she was looking for, she replied, “Someone with their own opinions and their own life who is comfortable in their own skin.”

The Russian-born star is all set to return to the tennis court at the Stuttgart Open on April 26, after being forced to be away from the sport for 15 months following an unintentional violation when she was found with meldonium in her system at the 2016 Australian Open.

On Monday, Sharapova revealed the cover for her upcoming memoir ‘Unstoppable’, which she has been working on for the past year, she tweeted.

I’m so excited to show you the cover for UNSTOPPABLE, the memoir I’ve been working on for the past year! Out 9/12.https://t.co/JrLqO5bod7 pic.twitter.com/Na2ghSBeoD — Maria Sharapova (@MariaSharapova) April 17, 2017

The book will hit stores on September 12 this year.

