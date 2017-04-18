Parliament silent on Mashal lynching, Jhadav issue: Khursheed Shah

ISLAMABAD: Opposition leader Khursheed Shah on Tuesday strongly objected to the parliament's silence on important issues including Mashal Khan's lynching and Kulbhushan Jadhav among others.

Shah blamed the Prime Minister for the absence of ministers from the National Assembly. "Why would the ministers be present at sessions when the PM himself is not?" Shah said.

"Nobody notices the daily walk out from NA, and no one is concerned about sensitive issues such as Dawn leaks," Shah said.

Shah highlighted his reservations as soon as Speaker Ayaz Sadiq started the NA session.

"Why is the house empty today again? I had to see this day when we are welcoming ministers," Shah poured out. "Even dictators ensure two meetings a month."

The opposition leader added that the ministers remained absence from the house due to the absence of the PM.

Read more: Khursheed Shah to stay Leader of Opposition

"The PM has erased the difference between democracy and dictatorship," the opposition leader said. "Decisions are taken in the parliament but no one is present in the parliament. I am shedding tears at today's situation."

Shah went on to say that the government's behaviour is sending across 'a dangerous message.'

0



0





