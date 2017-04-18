Pakistan not employing proxies from its soil: COAS tells US National Security Adviser

Related Stories Trump Chooses HR McMaster as National Security Adviser

ISLAMABAD: The US National Security Adviser General H.R McMaster called on the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters in Islamabad on April 17.

The visiting dignitary was briefed about Pakistan's war on terror and its contributions to regional and global stability, and ISPR press release stated.

It was highlighted that the distinguished feature of Pakistan's counter-terrorism effort is focused on terrorists of all hue and colour.

The COAS said that while Pakistan itself is a victim of state-sponsored terrorism, it strongly rejects allegations of employing proxies from Pakistan's soil, the ISPR said.

According to the ISPR press release, General McMaster acknowledged the Pakistan Army's efforts to eliminate terrorists and their infrastructure and assured the US' support to bring peace and stability in the region and across the globe.

