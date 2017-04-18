False blasphemy charges were levelled in Mardan lynching case, says JUI-F chief

LAKKI MARWAT: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (Fazal) chief Maulana Fazalur Rehman said on Tuesday that a false charge of blasphemy was leveled in Mardan lynching case to exploit differences.

Speaking at a press conference, he said the incident was regrettable and the suspects involved in the case must be given strict punishment after an impartial investigation, further adding that no one can make changes to the blasphemy laws in the country.

He said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has failed as it has backslid the development of the province in last five years.

The JUI-F chief said that his party is in contact with other religious political parties for a broad electoral coalition as it is the desire of the people of Pakistan.

He added that in the party`s next meeting future plans related to the elections and coalition will be discussed.Ealier today, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan visited the house of Mashal Khan to offer his condolence to the slain student’s family on Tuesday.

Earlier today, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan visited the house of Mashal Khan to offer his condolence to the slain student’s family on Tuesday.

Khan, sitting alongside the father of Mashal Khan, stressed that no one would be allowed to misuse the blasphemy law to kill someone.

“The purpose and reason was something else and blasphemy was used as an excuse to target Mashal,” he said.

Khan said that being a father himself, he could understand what Mashal’s family was going through and vowed that those responsible for this barbaric crime would be brought to justice.

The PTI chairman said Mashal did not commit any blasphemy and that his killers would not be spared.

“All of Pakistan is united that those who committed this sin [of murdering Mashal] will be punished,” he said.

Khan pointed out that KP chief minister Pervaiz Khattak had ordered a judicial inquiry into the incident even before the Supreme Court took suo moto notice of the matter.

0



0





