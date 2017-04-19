Three killed in Gujar Khan firing, perpetrator nabbed

GUJAR KHAN: Three youngsters were killed in a firing incident in Gujar Khan early Wednesday, while their alleged killer also arrested, according to police.

The firing incident took place in Ward-11 of Gujar Khan leaving three young men dead, police said. The deceased were identified as Badar Ali, Abdul Rahman and Muhammad Umar.

Police lodged a case with father of one of the deceased, Muhammad Umar, as complainant.

The law enforcers also rounded up the alleged killer, Shehbaz, along with his two accomplices.

The suspect was said to have confessed to the crime.

