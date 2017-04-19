Judgement Day: All eyes on Supreme Court for Panama leaks verdict

ISLAMABAD: The day of judgement is almost upon us. All eyes are set on the Supreme Court, with barely hours left to go for a scheduled announcement in the Panama leaks case, which took the country by storm over a year ago.

At 2:00 PM on Thursday, the apex court will announce "not a short but a long detailed judgement" on the Panama Papers revelation that the prime minister's children owned offshore companies dealing in millions of dollars in property transactions.

The case had drawn widespread media attention over the past year.

On Thursday, the apex court could take a range of steps. It could clear the prime minister, or order a further judicial commission of inquiry or even declare him ineligible to hold office, as it did in 2012 with then-Prime Minister Yousuf Raza Gilani over a contempt of court case.

Speaking to Geo News, politicians expressed mixed reactions, but almost all had pinned their hopes on a decision they said could be 'historic'.

Verdict could 'strengthen or weaken the State'

Pakistan People's Party senior leader Syed Khursheed Shah said the it was a testing time for the judges on the apex court bench who had heard the case.

Referring to decisions from the last 70 years, he said the country had witnessed several key apex court verdicts "from Justice Muneer to Anwarul Haq", but the world today was not the same.

"The world appears to be a global village now. It has shrunk, and nothing can be hidden anymore. The situation today is very different. This decision can either strengthen the State or weaken it as well," he said.

Leaders from the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, which has been a major stakeholder in the case, were optimistic for a positive judgment.

PTI to accept decision

"The evidence we saw during the last 12 months, the facts that were put before the nation, and what was presented to the Supreme Court. All facts and evidence are against Mian sb. When the nation sees that [Prime Minister] Nawaz Sharif could not bring anything other than the one Qatari letter, it is clear to us what the verdict will be," said PTI leader Asad Umar.

The party's central information secretary Naeemul Haq expressed the hope that the verdict would be based "on the truth and not lies, and facts not assumptions".

"This decision will represent the emotions of the nation. And, God willing, after this decision, no prime minister or head of state would dare misuse their authority in order to benefit themselves.

"The Supreme Court is Pakistan's top court, and we will accept its decision," he said.

Hitting out at the opposition, ruling Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) lawmaker Talal Chaudhry said "some people are wishing for a popular decision".

"The court works according to the Constitution, and the decision will be based on evidence and not lies. This was a political case built up on lies. This case was not for accountability; it is for power," he said.

Chaudhry claimed the opposition had subjected the ruling party to a media trial during the past one year.

"But, God willing, with the verdict tomorrow, the world will know that all these accusations and all those petitions were based on lies, had no evidence, and that this was a political case," he said.

PML-N senior leader Khawaja Asif, who is a member of the Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's cabinet, said there would always be some who would not react positively to the court's ruling.

"Based on the apex court's record from the past few years since it was freed from external pressures, I believe they have also given some historic verdicts. And it has had a positive effect on our politics, the government's performance, and the supremacy of the Constitution.

"But there is always more than one stakeholder in a decision, so some may appreciate it positively while others not so positively," he said.

'Unanimous decision' to bring out 'coffins of corruption'

The opposition Awami Muslim League leader Shaikh Rasheed, who has also been one of the petitioners in the case, said he was looking forward to a historic verdict that "will be remembered forever in the history of the judiciary".

"A decision that will ascertain the right path for this country, tighten the noose around corrupt people, and become a hurdle for anti-democratic forces. I am sure this decision will have a long-lasting effect and one that everyone will have to accept," he said.

Rasheed said those who refuse to accept the verdict will be at great loss.

"Inshallah, we will win this match by 0-5. It will be a unanimous decision that will bring out the coffins of corruption and, between 'Noon' and 'Qanoon', the law will be victorious," he said.

'Need to move forward'

Awami National Party leader Afrasiab Khattak said the case had garnered a lot of attention, but there was also a need to learn from the case and move forward.

"This is a high-profile case, not an ordinary case. Because [it concerns] the country's prime minister and his family, expectations are high. We believe that, whatever the decision, it should be according to the law, and upholds the Constitution," he said, speaking to Geo News.

"After this, we should move forward. There is a year to the elections, there are several other problems in the world, and there is a need to bring our attention to those problems as well."

