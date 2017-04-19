PTI to hold rally after Panama Leaks verdict

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has announced to hold a public gathering immediately after the Supreme Court's decision tomorrow irrespective of the verdict on Panama Leaks case.

The central leadership of the PTI met under party chief Imran Khan on Wednesday and discussed the party’s course of action following the Panama case verdict.

The party has decided that only the senior leadership of the party will appear before the Supreme Court to hear the decision and requested its workers to arrive at the Parade Ground rally.

PPP to form grand opposition alliance after verdict

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) has decided to form a grand opposition alliance after the verdict.

Sources said that PPP co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari chairing a party meeting on Wednesday said that they don’t have high expectations from the verdict.

The sources said that PPP had decided to form a grand opposition alliance after the Panama verdict. Zardari said that the PPP would not take solo flight but take all the opposition parties into confidence after the Panama decision.

The former president said that a befitting response would also be given to the decision.

During the meeting, it was decided to launch a mass contact drive in the country while a formal approval was also given to start protests against load-shedding.

Panama leaks case

It all began in April 2016 with a huge leak of 11.5 million documents from the database of a Panama-based law firm, Mossack Fonseca, exposing politicians, celebrities, businessmen and criminals who had set up offshore companies.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his family came under fire at home with opposition parties accusing them of widespread corruption, after names of PM’s children cropped up in the leaked documents from the Panamanian law firm.

On October 20, 2016, the Supreme Court took up petitions by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Jamaat-e-Islami, Jamhoori Watan Party and others for hearing, in an open court, beginning the long-drawn proceedings of the case in the apex court.

The five-member larger bench of the Supreme Court concluded hearing the Panama Papers case on February 23, and reserved the final judgment. Headed by Justice Asif Saeed Khosa, the larger bench comprised Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan, Justice Gulzar Ahmed, Justice Azmat Saeed and Justice Ijazul Ahsan.

