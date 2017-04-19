Political parties hold meetings ahead of Panama case verdict

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan will announce its verdict in the Panama leaks case on April 20 at 2 PM.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) are holding meetings ahead of the verdict.

‘Not waiting for any decision’

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif told a meeting of PML-N leaders that he was not waiting for any decision, sources informed Geo News.

The prime minister stressed that they were elected by the people to work not to wait on decisions. “I am working and will continue to work,” the PM was quoted by sources.

Prime Minister Sharif told those attending the meeting that elections in Pakistan will be held as per schedule in 2018.

He was also critical of the performance of PPP in Sindh, stating that the party in the last eight years had not done anything in the province.

Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar said that Zardari and his gang had kept the people of Sindh in a stranglehold.



PM Nawaz says elections will be held in 2018

PTI will go to the public

The central leadership of the PTI met under the chair of chairman Imran Khan and discussed the party’s course of action following the Panama case verdict.

According to sources, the party has decided to go to the public irrespective of what the verdict is. The leadership of the party has also recommended holding a rally at the Parade Ground in Islamabad.



PTI leaders have recommended holding a rally in Islamabad

Bilawal, Zardari summon top leadership

PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari have also summoned party leadership to Islamabad. Speaking to Geo.tv, Senator and former Ambassador to the US Sherry Rehman said the party was going to meet later tonight to discuss the expected judgement along with the other major crisis that the country was facing.

The party’s legal advisers have also been asked to stay in the capital.

Panama leaks case

It all began in April 2016 with a huge leak of 11.5 million documents from the database of a Panama-based law firm, Mossack Fonseca, exposing politicians, celebrities, businessmen and criminals who had set up offshore companies.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his family came under fire at home with opposition parties accusing them of widespread corruption, after names of PM’s children cropped up in the leaked documents from the Panamanian law firm.

On October 20, 2016, the Supreme Court took up petitions by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Jamaat-e-Islami, Jamhoori Watan Party and others for hearing, in an open court, beginning the long-drawn proceedings of the case in the apex court.

The five-member larger bench of the Supreme Court concluded hearing the Panama Papers case on February 23, and reserved the final judgment. Headed by Justice Asif Saeed Khosa, the larger bench comprised Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan, Justice Gulzar Ahmed, Justice Azmat Saeed and Justice Ijazul Ahsan.

