PM Shehbaz hails strong Islamabad-Washington ties to mark US 250th anniversary

PM Shehbaz Sharif (right) and US Chargé d’Affaires Natalie A Baker addressing a reception marking 250 years of independence of the United States of America at the US Embassy Islamabad on June 4, 2026. — X/@PTVNewsOfficial

PM highlights longstanding Pak-US ties on US 250th anniversary.

PM says two countries developed cooperation in several fields.

President Trump would be remembered as proponent of peace: PM.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday highlighted the long-standing relationship between Pakistan and the United States, describing bilateral ties as strong across a range of sectors, including counter-terrorism, trade and investment.

Speaking at an event marking the US 250th anniversary, the prime minister congratulated US President Donald Trump, the US administration and the American people on behalf of the government and people of Pakistan.

PM Shehbaz said the relationship between Pakistan and the United States spans more than eight decades and noted that the US was among the first countries to recognise Pakistan after its independence.

He said the two countries had developed cooperation in several fields over the years, including agriculture, education and economic development. The prime minister added that thousands of Pakistani graduates had received training in the United States, while around one million Pakistanis considered the US their second home.

Highlighting current cooperation, PM Shehbaz said Pakistan and the US maintained strong ties in counterterrorism, trade and investment. He also called for celebrating the long-standing partnership between the two countries.

PM Shehbaz Sharif (right) and US Chargé d’Affaires Natalie A. Baker during a reception marking 250 years of independence of the United States of America at the US Embassy Islamabad. — X/@usembislamabad

The prime minister praised President Trump, saying he would be remembered as a proponent of peace. Referring to tensions between Pakistan and India last year, PM Shehbaz said Trump had played a role in helping de-escalate the situation between the two neighbours.

He further said Pakistan was acting as a sincere intermediary between the United States and Iran and expressed gratitude to both countries for their confidence in Pakistan’s efforts.

The prime minister also commended Chief of Defence Force and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir for his role in advancing Pakistan’s efforts for regional peace and stability.

Addressing the ceremony, US Charge d’Affaires Natalie Baker reflected on the profound significance of the Declaration of Independence – and on the remarkable transformation of the US-Pakistan relationship over the past two years.

CDA Baker credited the bold and results-oriented leadership of President Trump with elevating the US-Pakistan relationship to a genuine strategic partnership – one grounded in mutual respect, aligned interests, and a shared vision for security and prosperity.

US Chargé d’Affaires Natalie A. Baker during a reception marking 250 years of independence of the United States of America at the US Embassy Islamabad. — X/@usembislamabad

She highlighted President Trump's personal engagement with Pakistani leadership that reflects "a testament to the genuine personal bonds that exist at the highest levels of our two governments."

Baker also paid tribute to Islamabad's serving as the venue for the highest-level US-Iran talks since the 1979 revolution, saying, "Pakistan – by having good ties with both Tehran and Washington – was uniquely positioned to bring two adversaries together... It was Pakistan's moment, and Pakistan rose to it."

She also spoke warmly of Pakistan's people and places, from attending the revival of Lahore's legendary Basant kite festival after nearly two decades to visiting little-known communities in interior Sindh.

CDA Baker also celebrated the role of sports as a form of diplomacy, noting that Pakistan is at the heart of the Fifa World Cup 2026 by manufacturing the footballs that will be used at venues across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Baker ended her speech with a message of confidence in the future of US-Pakistan bilateral relations, saying: "As we enter America's Golden Age, I genuinely believe the most important chapter of the US-Pakistan partnership has only just begun – the best is yet to come.”