Northern Pakistan on edge as NDMA signals weather fury

A view of clouds hovering over the sky of Federal Capital during rain. — Online

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued a weather alert for the next 12 to 24 hours, warning of thunderstorms, heavy rainfall, hailstorms, flash flooding, glacial lake outburst floods (GLOFs) and landslides across parts of Punjab, KP, GB and IIOJK.

According to the National Emergencies Operation Centre (NEOC) of NDMA, widespread rain accompanied by thunder and strong winds is expected in Islamabad and several districts of Punjab, including Rawalpindi, Murree, Attock, Chakwal, Talagang, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Jhelum, Gujar Khan, Hafizabad, Lahore, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Khushab, Jhang, Mianwali, Dera Ghazi Khan, Kasur, Okara, Sahiwal, Multan, Bahawalpur and Rahim Yar Khan.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, rainfall with thunderstorms is forecast in Chitral, Upper and Lower Dir, Swat, Kalam, Mingora, Malakand, Batagram, Mardan, Nowshera, Peshawar, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Charsadda, Kohat, Karak, Bannu and Dera Ismail Khan.

Similar weather conditions are expected in Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir, including Skardu, Hunza, Nagar, Ghizer, Diamer, Ghanche, Astore, Shigar, Kharmang, Neelum Valley, Muzaffarabad, Bagh, Kotli, Poonch and Bhimber.

The NDMA warned that hailstorms may accompany rainfall in several areas, posing a threat to weak structures, vulnerable installations and standing crops. Strong winds could also disrupt the power supply and damage infrastructure.

The authority cautioned that rising temperatures and rainfall in northern mountainous regions may trigger glacial lake outburst floods, increase water flow in rivers and streams, and heighten the risk of landslides. Road closures are also possible due to flooding and slope failures.

Areas facing a heightened landslide threat include Hunza, Nagar, Gilgit, Chilas, Astore, Shigar, Chitral, Kalam, Upper Kohistan and mountainous parts of Azad Kashmir.

Critical routes identified as vulnerable include the Karakoram Highway, Naran Road, Jaglot-Skardu Road, Shigar Valley Road, Skardu Road and Deosai Road.

The NDMA also declared road links between Shimshal Valley, Attabad Lake, Karimabad, Gulmit, Shishkat Bala and Passu as sensitive due to the potential for landslides and weather-related disruptions.

Tourist destinations and mountainous areas such as Kalam, Kundol, Arang Kel, Dasu, Patan and Chitral Valley may experience travel disruptions during the forecast period.

The NDMA further directed provincial and district administrations, rescue services and road maintenance agencies to remain vigilant and ensure preparedness for any emergency situation. Tourists and travellers have been advised to check weather forecasts and road conditions before undertaking journeys to northern areas.

The authority also urged citizens to stay informed through the official “Pak NDMA Disaster Alert” mobile application for timely weather updates and emergency advisories.